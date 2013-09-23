Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 23, 2013
1. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE At the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards, Homeland star Claire Danes accepted an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a cream-colored plunging embroidered Armani Prive gown and Neil Lane jewelry.
-
September 23, 2013
2. Zooey DeschanelWHAT SHE WORE Deschanel matched her baby blues with an icy-blue J. Mendel gown with keyhole detailing. She stayed true to her color palette and picked a pale blue Chanel sparkler and a glittery Edie Parker clutch.
-
September 23, 2013
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington went the romantic route in a dreamy embellished Marchesa number with floral appliques separates and a long tulle train that she accented with a striped ivory-and-nude Edie Parker clutch, vintage Movado watch and Fred Leighton jewelry.
-
September 23, 2013
4. Emilia ClarkeWHAT SHE WORE Clarke looked amazing in a chalk blue silk georgette Donna Karan Atelier show-stopper with geometric leaf cut-outs that were folded onto her body. She styled her look with a silver metal belt, Forevermark jewelry and a Rauwolf clutch.
-
September 23, 2013
5. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams went bright and bold in a cobalt blue strapless Ralph Lauren gown straight off the spring 2014 runway. She accessorized with gold Fred Leighton jewelry.
September 23, 2013
Claire Danes
