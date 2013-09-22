Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 22, 2013
1. Stacy KeiblerWHAT SHE WORE In a much darker look, Stacy Keibler went for a Pamella Roland LBD with sheer, leather and embroidered panels. She accompanied her dress with Graziela Gems jewelry, a dark lip and black accessories.
-
September 22, 2013
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively was snapped out and about in Milan in a teal umbrella-print Gucci with a waist-cinching belt. She matched her dress with a teal Gucci purse and oxblood peep-toes.
-
September 22, 2013
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr made a statement in a pale J. Mendel dress with a cut-out top and pleated skirt. A Daniel Swarovski clutch with a crystal closure and Christian Louboutin pumps injected some sparkle.
-
September 22, 2013
4. Allison Williams
WHAT SHE WORE Williams was clad in all black, wearing a belted Chloe dress with Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry and black T-strap pumps.
September 22, 20131 of 4
Stacy Keibler
WHAT SHE WORE In a much darker look, Stacy Keibler went for a Pamella Roland LBD with sheer, leather and embroidered panels. She accompanied her dress with Graziela Gems jewelry, a dark lip and black accessories.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM