Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 21, 2013
1. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE At the NYC Ballet 2013 Fall Gala, Natalie Portman was flawless in a textured tri-color strapless Christian Dior Couture column. She topped off her look with Dior accessories.
September 21, 2013
2. Gemma ArtertonWHAT SHE WORE At the world premiere of Runner Runner, Arterton taught us a lesson in minimalism, placing all focus on her forest green Burberry Prorsum gown, save for one gold cuff.
September 21, 2013
3. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE At America's Got Talent season finale, Klum glided in a one-shoulder embroidered print Donna Karan silk-chiffon dress, pairing it with wood-and-diamond Lorraine Schwartz bangles, gold hoops and metallic sandals.
September 21, 2013
4. Gisele BundchenWHAT SHE WORE Supermodel Bundchen wowed at the United Nations Environmental Action Awards in a coral sheath dress with a triangular cut-out. She accessorized with hoops, Jennifer Fisher bangles and rings, and strappy stilettos.
September 21, 20131 of 4
