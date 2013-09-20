Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 20, 2013
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE At the NYC Ballet Fall Gala, Sarah Jessica Parker made an entrance in a custom-made creation by Prabal Gurung (who designed the pink satin bustier) and Theory's Olivier Theyskens (who created the silk-organza skirt). Her only accessory was a pair of Fred Leighton drop diamond earrings.
-
September 20, 2013
2. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett wore a red-black-and-white Prabal Gurung dress with an ostrich-feather skirt to the Beauty in Wonderland exhibition in Milan. She styled her look with black satin peep-toe Roger Vivier pumps.
-
September 20, 2013
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo, the accessories savant, dressed up her giraffe-print long-sleeve shift with a gold-and-black necklace, statement belt, bracelets on both wrists, black clutch and Stuart Weitzman cut-out booties.
-
September 20, 2013
4. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively showed off her sporty side in a shimmery Gucci halter jumpsuit with a metallic trim.
September 20, 20131 of 4
Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE At the NYC Ballet Fall Gala, Sarah Jessica Parker made an entrance in a custom-made creation by Prabal Gurung (who designed the pink satin bustier) and Theory's Olivier Theyskens (who created the silk-organza skirt). Her only accessory was a pair of Fred Leighton drop diamond earrings.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM