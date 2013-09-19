Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 19, 2013
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE At the world premiere of Runner Runner, Jessica Biel opted for a double-breasted tailored Dolce & Gabbana suit that she styled with an ivory blouse, Martin Katz jewelry, Mark Cross box bag and black ankle-strap pumps.
September 19, 2013
2. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung held onto summer in a breezy pleated print Parker dress with a keyhole detailing. She paired the dress with silver strappy sandals.
September 19, 2013
3. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes launched her first fashion collection at New York & Company in one of her designs: A chiffon-mix bodysuit, jacquard pencil skirt and statement bib necklace. She accessorized her look with a statement belt, gold Jennifer Meyers hoops and black Saint Laurent accessories.
September 19, 2013
4. Brittany SnowWHAT SHE WORE Snow posed in a pretty pale blue white-collared Camilla and Marc dress with Dana Rebecca Designs earrings, a silver clutch and Jerome C. Rousseau cap-toe pumps.
