September 18, 2013
1. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE At the London premiere of Blue Jasmine, Cate Blanchett graced the red carpet in a black gold embroidered Givenchy Couture dress with a cape.
September 18, 2013
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively made an entrance at the Gucci spring/summer 2014 show in Milan. She wore a butterscotch belted dress with crossover detailing, a nude clutch and bronze metallic heels, all by the brand, that she accented with a stack of gold bracelets.
September 18, 2013
3. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Harris fell for pretty prints when she chose a colorful Peter Pilotto dress to close out London Fashion Week. She styled the dress with a plexi Charlotte Olympia clutch and gray Christian Louboutin pumps.
September 18, 2013
4. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie embraced autumn in a baroque floral Jean Paul Gaultier turtleneck dress. A long gold necklace, Jennifer Meyer studs and leopard-print brogues served as accessories.
September 18, 2013
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington took a girly route and opted for a hot pink ruffled Halston Heritage dress, pairing it with Joan Hornig leaf earrings, a white Nancy Gonzalez crocodile clutch and white pumps.
Cate Blanchett
