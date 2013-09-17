Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 17, 2013
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Gwyneth Paltrow looked elegant in a white flared Lanvin dress and Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
-
September 17, 2013
2. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum wore a blush top and a dotted jacquard midi skirt, both by J. Mendel to an Origins event. She stuck to the same color palette and chose nude pumps and rose gold jewelry.
-
September 17, 2013
3. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Harris sat front row at the Burberry Prorsum spring 2014 show at London Fashion Week in a pale yellow sheath by the label. She kept her look simple and classic, accessorizing with a single cuff, black ankle-strap heels and a tiny black clutch.
-
September 17, 2013
4. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE To celebrate The Global Fund’s Green Carpet Challenge, Miller stepped out in a floral-and-lace Dolce amp Gabbana frock, pairing it with a leopard-print clutch and sling-backs kitten heels.
-
September 17, 2013
5. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Also at The Global Fund’s Green Carpet Challenge was Beckham who topped her all-black ensemble with a blazer with satin lapels by her eponymous brand and Manolo Blahnik pumps.
