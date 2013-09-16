Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 16, 2013
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Aniston opted for a sky-blue corseted silk georgette Vivienne Westwood Couture dress at the premiere of Life of Crime at TIFF, pairing her look with nude pumps.
2. Jessica PareWHAT SHE WORE At the Audi and Altuzarra Emmys Kick-Off event, Pare struck a pose in a navy crepe Bibhu Mohapatra midi dress with a beaded lace peplum. She styled her look with diamond earrings and black accessories.
3. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum lit up the red carpet at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2013 in an asymmetric strapless print lace Roland Mouret column and statement diamond Lorraine Schwartz danglers.
4. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick sat front row at the Temperley London spring 2014 show at London Fashion Week in one of the label’s designs: a primrose shirt and matching skirt. She topped off the ensemble with a turquoise clutch, black skinny belt and black patent pumps.
5. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE To celebrate the London store opening of Longchamp, Saldana showed up in a look from the label’s spring collection-draped ivory silk blouse and matching shorts-that she paired with a black Longchamp clutch and neutral Christian Louboutin pumps.
