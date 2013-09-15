Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 15, 2013
1. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE At the Don Jon premiere, Scarlett Johansson kept her look fresh in a peacock-green silk organza Roland Mouret dress with Irene Neuwirth earrings and nude strappy Roger Vivier heels.
-
September 15, 2013
2. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara was dressed in all-black at the Calvin Klein after-party, opting for sexy midi-dress by the designer and ankle-strap peep-toe booties.
-
September 15, 2013
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley showed off glimpses of skin in a black Stella McCartney jumpsuit with cut-outs that she styled with a patterned clutch and metallic Christian Louboutin pumps.
September 15, 20131 of 3
Scarlett Johansson
WHAT SHE WORE At the Don Jon premiere, Scarlett Johansson kept her look fresh in a peacock-green silk organza Roland Mouret dress with Irene Neuwirth earrings and nude strappy Roger Vivier heels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM