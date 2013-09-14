Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 14, 2013
1. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE At the Don Jon premiere, Julianne Moore stunned in a sheer and embroidered black Jason Wu column. She kept everything else to a minimum except for a gold Fred Leighton bangle.
September 14, 2013
2. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman dressed to nines for the Calvin Klein spring 2014 after-party, wearing a classic black ensemble by the designer. She accessorized with a gold bracelet and ankle-strap sandals.
September 14, 2013
3. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung looked pretty in a navy-and-white polka-dot Ann Taylor frock that she accessorized with a delicate necklace and strappy pumps.
September 14, 2013
4. Michelle DockeryWHAT SHE WORE At the Estee Lauder Modern Muse event, Dockery was the epitome of elegance in a silk taupe long-sleeve Vionnet dress with a multicolored asymmetrical skirt. Kwiat jewels, metallic Prada clutch and Paul Andrew pumps completed her look.
