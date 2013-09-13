Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 13, 2013
1. Kate MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE At the Tusk Awards, new mom Kate Middleton blew everyone away in a pale gold sequin Jenny Packham evening gown with a crystal motif.
September 13, 2013
2. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE Barrymore served as InStyle Editor Ariel Foxman’s muse at the Estee Lauder even. She kept her look sweet and simple in an ivory Marc Jacobs dress and a black vintage Chanel coat with a yellow snakeskin purse and ankle-strap heels.
September 13, 2013
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba headed to the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2014 show in pretty pale pink midi skirt, a black long-sleeve knit sweater and black accessories, all by the designer. Jewelry wise, she wore Jamie Wolf earrings and an EF Collection ring.
September 13, 2013
4. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE At the Calvin Klein spring 2014 after-party, Harris rocked denim-blue belted Calvin Klein separates that showed a hint of abs. A metallic clutch and gray ankle-strap heels completed her look.
