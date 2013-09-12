Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 12, 2013
1. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Katie Homes hit the Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week in a rose print skirt, cashmere sweater, and nude accessories by the designer.
-
September 12, 2013
2. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Allison Williams hit the Reed Krakoff runway show during New York Fashion week in a tan, white and black colorblock dress and sleek accessories. )
-
September 12, 2013
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo was front row at Marchesa's spring 2014 runway show in a polka dot Tibi shirt and a Scanlan & Theodore white skirt. Westward Leaning sunnies, polka dot peep-toes and a Smythson iPad clutch finished the look.
-
September 12, 2013
4. Coco RochaWHAT SHE WORE Coco Rocha stopped by Rachel Zoe's runway show in a matching striped blazer and shorts set and a punchy red lip.
-
September 12, 2013
5. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE During Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham strolled in N.Y.C. in a beige and white dress dress, cropped cardigan and oversize shades.
