Look of the Day
September 11, 2013
1. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE At The Family premiere, Dianna Agron kept it chic and simple in an Osman ensemble (a white cropped top and a black asymmetric skirt) that she paired with sparkly danglers and striped Christian Louboutin pumps.
September 11, 2013
2. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne took the girly route and showed up at the Insidious: Chapter 2 premiere in a floral pink satin Lanvin mini dress with Rona Pfeiffer earrings and black Jimmy Choo pumps.
September 11, 2013
3. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes glided onto the red carpet at the season 3 premiere screening of Homeland in a floor-grazing organza Valentino gown with scattered pale pink embellishments. She added a flash of gold, with a metallic Valentino clutch and Jamie Wolf jewelry.
September 11, 2013
4. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard went head-to-toe in Christian Dior, choosing a plunging black dress with a light-blue neckline from the Couture line, and houndstooth-print heels with a pretty pink strap.
September 11, 2013
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba sat front-row at the Narciso Rodriguez spring/summer 2014 show in the label’s black-and-white stretch wool twill skirt and top, styling her look with Rona Pfeiffer earrings, white double cuffs, clutch and pumps.
