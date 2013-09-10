Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 10, 2013
1. Julia RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Julia Roberts brought the glam to the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival in a cherry red Dolce & Gabbana dress, Me&Ro gold leaf earrings, and nude accessories.
September 10, 2013
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde stood out at the Toronto International Film Festival in a bold chartreuse Valentino halter dress. Jimmy Choo heels, EF Collection earrings and cuff, and a Dana Rebecca Designs ring finished the look.
September 10, 2013
3. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE At the TIFF premiere of Third Person, Mila Kunis looked white hot in a Burberry Prorsum dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorized with snakeskin pumps and emerald drop earrings.
September 10, 2013
4. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Scarlett Johansson premiered Under the Skin at the Toronoto International Film Festival in a polka dot Vivienne Westwood frock with gold embellishments. She accessorized with Roger Vivier nude peep-toes and a blue minaudiere.
September 10, 2013
5. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Also at the star-studded Toronto Film Festival, Swift hit the One Chance premiere in a custom Calvin Klein Collection white dress with side cutouts and Cathy Waterman jewelry.
