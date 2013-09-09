Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 9, 2013
1. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE At the Can a Song Save Your Life? premiere at TIFF, Keira Knightley looked charming in a pretty photo-print Mary Katrantzou dress that she styled with only a pair of nude ankle-strap Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
September 9, 2013
2. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning attended the Night Moves premiere at TIFF in an Atelier Versace ensemble: A deep emerald cami and a matching full-length skirt, both embroidered with Swarovski crystal beading. She accessorized with a Graziela Gems ring.
-
September 9, 2013
3. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At the screening of The Bridge in Munich, Kruger accessorized her black lace Jill Stuart dress that featured faux suspenders, with red pumps and a whimsical Charlotte Olympia timepiece bag.
-
September 9, 2013
4. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde showed up at the Artists for Peace and Justice brunch in a printed blue Mary Katrantzou frock that was perfect for the occasion. She rounded out her look with neutral pumps.
-
September 9, 2013
5. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen posed in a beaded zig-zag print Proenza Schouler midi dress that she accessorized with dainty Catbird jewelry and black Bionda Castana peep-toe booties.
September 9, 20131 of 5
Keira Knightley
WHAT SHE WORE At the Can a Song Save Your Life? premiere at TIFF, Keira Knightley looked charming in a pretty photo-print Mary Katrantzou dress that she styled with only a pair of nude ankle-strap Christian Louboutin pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM