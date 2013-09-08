Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
September 8, 2013
1. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE At the Toronto International Film Festival The Railway Man premiere, Nicole Kidman did away with the usual dresses and instead went for an Altuzarra blazer with lace detailing, cropped black pants and bow-topped Louis Vuitton pumps.
September 8, 2013
2. Jessica PareWHAT SHE WORE Pare tried her hand at the crop top trend with a Jason Wu ensemble: A black-and-nude sleeveless button-down and a matching high-waisted pencil skirt. She accessorized with angular earrings, midi rings, a black clutch and black cut-out heels.
September 8, 2013
3. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE Madekwe shouldered a blush blazer over a body-hugging dusty rose knee-length dress. Her cobalt blue pumps added a pop of color to her look.
September 8, 2013
4. Lea SeydouxWHAT SHE WORE Seydoux looked flawless in a black Chantilly-lace Prada dress and strappy metallic Jimmy Choo heels.
