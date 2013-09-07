Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 7, 2013
1. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE At the 26th Hispanic Heritage Awards, Eva Longoria went all out in a black embellished strapless Versace gown with a red carpet-sweeping train. She kept everything else to a minimum, choosing to wear diamond studs and to carry a small unimposing black clutch.
-
September 7, 2013
2. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE At the Venice Film Festival Under the Skin premiere, Watts took the LWD to new heights with a romantic floaty Marchesa dress with bell sleeves and lace detailing. She opted for a black minaudiere, but added some sparkle with embellished sandals.
-
September 7, 2013
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington was seen in the front row of the Project Runway spring/summer 2014 show wearing a plunging floral Stella McCartney frock with red Casadei pumps.
September 7, 20131 of 3
Eva Longoria
WHAT SHE WORE At the 26th Hispanic Heritage Awards, Eva Longoria went all out in a black embellished strapless Versace gown with a red carpet-sweeping train. She kept everything else to a minimum, choosing to wear diamond studs and to carry a small unimposing black clutch.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM