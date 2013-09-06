Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 6, 2013
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Naomi Watts hit the red carpet for the word premiere of Diana in a white Versace gown with a thigh-high slit and Louboutin peep-toe heels. Chopard drop earrings and an Edie Parker clutch finished the look.
-
September 6, 2013
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Sarah Jessica Parker stopped by the Lexus Design Disrupted event in a Giles tunic dress, Gianvito Rossi pumps and Fred Leighton jewels.
-
September 6, 2013
3. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE At the 3.1 Phillip Lim for Target launch party in New York City, Solange Knowles stepped out in a tuxedo style jacket and colorful animal print skirt, both from the collaboration. Givenchy sandals and a Fendi clutch completed the high-low look.
-
September 6, 2013
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Also fêting the 3.1 Phillip Lim for Target launch, Jessica Alba sported a graphic print "Boom" sweatshirt, tuxedo pants, and a structured back from the collaboration.
-
September 6, 2013
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo attended the BCBG Max Azria show on the first day of New York Fashion Week in a draped dress by the designer, which she accessorized with summery jewelry and Ray-Ban shades. Editorial - Rights Managed Image - Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee Startraks Photo New York, NY For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com
September 6, 20131 of 5
Naomi Watts
