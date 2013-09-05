Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 5, 2013
1. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie hit the red carpet before hosting the 10th annual Style Awards in an embellished Antonio Berardi ensemble. She accessorized with Vivienne Westwood heels and Jennifer Meyer earrings.
September 5, 2013
2. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE At the London launch party for her first book, It, Alexa Chung chose a Carven dress with a blue lace bodice and deep brown skirt. Loafers and a miniature handbag completed the look.
September 5, 2013
3. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Hilary Swank made a colorful appearing at the Couture Council Artistry of Fashion Award luncheon honoring Michael Kors in a leopard print dress and strappy sandals, both by the designer.
September 5, 2013
4. Jessica ParéWHAT SHE WORE Paré vamped it up for the Style Awards kicking off Spring 2014 New York Fashion Week in a black Altuzarra dress with a thigh-high slit and Christian Louboutin pumps. Bright red lips and a sleek side-part finished the look.
September 5, 2013
5. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE At the Style Awards in New York City, Sharapova presented in a Preen skirt and top, Christian Louboutin pumps, and jewelry by Jack Vartanian.
September 5, 2013
