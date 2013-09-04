Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 4, 2013
1. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson bared abs in a Balenciaga ensemble: An ivory bolero-styled top, black pants and black sequined peep-toes.
-
September 4, 2013
2. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE At the Venice Film Festival Under the Skin premiere, Scarlett Johansson made an entrance in a black chiffon Versace gown with embellished off-shoulder straps and draped bodice. A beautiful statement Bulgari High Jewelry necklace was the finishing touch.
-
September 4, 2013
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley looked white-hot in a crisp Versace LWD with metallic straps, matching them with silver python Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
September 4, 2013
4. Rita OraWHAT SHE WORE Ora stunned in a two-tone micro-beaded cut-out Etro gown that she styled with velvet-and-metal entwined earrings and a metal cocktail ring.
-
September 4, 2013
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung radiated in a metallic Carven top and matching pencil skirt. She accessorized with an acrylic Chanel clutch and black pumps.
September 4, 20131 of 5
Emma Watson
WHAT SHE WORE Watson bared abs in a Balenciaga ensemble: An ivory bolero-styled top, black pants and black sequined peep-toes.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM