Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 3, 2013
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gala Dinner, Diane Kruger epitomized glamour in a three-quarter-sleeve dark purple velvet Alberta Ferretti gown. She accessorized with a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch and H. Stern drop earrings.
September 3, 2013
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde showed off her décolletage in a stunning black Gucci tuxedo, opting to pair her stunning look with nothing except for black pumps.
September 3, 2013
3. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning graced the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a sweeping midnight-blue embellished Elie Saab Couture gown, styling her look with Rona Pfeiffer and Cathy Waterman rings.
September 3, 2013
4. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett knows how to make a statement. At the 2013 Deauville American Film Festival, she wore a sleeveless Christian Dior Couture gown with colorful embroidered disc-like details.
September 3, 2013
5. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Johansson posed at the Under the Skin photo call at the Venice Film Festival in a black-and-white striped Sonia Rykiel top tucked into black high-waisted Roland Mouret pants, pairing her look with a dainty chain necklace and black Roger Vivier peep-toes.
