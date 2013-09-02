Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 2, 2013
1. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE At the Louis Vuitton 'Timeless Muses' exhibition in Tokyo, Kate Moss stood out in a pale-yellow rhinestone-studded Louis Vuitton dress with bell sleeves a flouncy hem. She styled her look with the label’s black clutch and gray ankle-strap sandals.
September 2, 2013
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie bared her midriff in a knitted pink separates. Her accessories included a chunky black-and-gold choker and black pointy-toe pumps.
September 2, 2013
3. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE Panettiere debuted a new 'do in a long-sleeve stained-glass print Alexander McQueen mini dress that she paired with siren-red Saint Laurent booties.
