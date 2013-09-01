Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 1, 2013
1. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE At the Venice Film Festival, Carey Mulligan looked impeccably polished in a black silk Miu Miu dress with a white collar. Tortoiseshell shades and T-strap Roger Vivier peep-toes acted as her accessories.
September 1, 2013
2. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE To support the launch of Ali Larter’s cookbook, Rossum showed up in a black long-sleeve Moschino Cheap and Chic top with a beaded neckline tucked into a sweet black Red Valentino A-line skirt with white edge detailing. She accessorized with a mirrored octagon Rebecca Minkoff clutch and basic black pumps.
September 1, 2013
3. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry styled her fine striped green peplum look with a tribal-inspired statement necklace, green danglers and white booties.
September 1, 2013
4. Alessandra AmbrosioWHAT SHE WORE Even on a coffee run Ambrosio looked impeccable. She tucked a yellow ombre button-down into white AG Jeans cut-offs, and paired her look with tortoiseshell shades, a leather cross-body bag and nude flat sandals.
Carey Mulligan
