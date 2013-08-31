Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 31, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE In Melbourne, Australia, Olivia Palermo attended a launch in an all-white ensemble, shrugging a mesh jacket over a cut-out top and flippy skirt. She broke up the white with a statement necklace, stacks of gold bracelets, gold belt and forest green strappy pumps.
-
August 31, 2013
2. Ali LarterWHAT SHE WORE To celebrate the release of her new cookbook with Perrier-Jouet, Larter wore a pretty floral peplum Marchesa dress with a sweetheart neckline. She accessorized with gold flower earrings, a gray Fendi clutch and violet Gianvito Rossi pumps.
-
August 31, 2013
3. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung posed in a white top with leather accents, a leopard-print jacquard Ann Taylor flounce skirt, Gerard Darel leather clutch, gold jewelry and strappy heels.
August 31, 2013
