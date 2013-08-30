Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 30, 2013
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE At the Miu Miu Women's Tales dinner hosted by Miuccia Prada in Venice, Freida Pinto wore a bright red Miu Miu dress with a zipper detail. Simple black accessories finished the look.
-
August 30, 2013
2. Mia WasikowskaMia Wasikowska premiered Stacks in Venice in a black Nina Ricci halter gown and bright red lips.
-
August 30, 2013
3. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE At the Late Show with David Letterman, Olivia Munn was seen in a strapless nude-and-black Michael Kors dress with a satin bustier and lace bottom. She matched her dress with nude Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
August 30, 2013
4. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon elevated her day-time denim look with a crisp white blouse, skinny white belt, blue Celine tote and magenta heels.
-
August 30, 2013
5. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE At the launch of Covet Fashion, Zoe supported the fashion game app in a black long-sleeve maxi dress topped by a black-and-white plaid toggle cape.
-
August 30, 2013
6. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union hit the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a flowy black Miu Miu frock with a red velvet center panel. She carried a black clutch and wore satin T-strap heels.
