Look of the Day
August 29, 2013
1. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE At the Venice Film Festival Gravity premiere Sandra Bullock one-upped everyone in a red-hot strapless silk J. Mendel gown with a high-low hem. She accessorized with Martin Katz jewelry and black Roger Vivier accessories.
August 29, 2013
2. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Collins went for a much sexier look, choosing to wear a sheer Michail Sykinakis dress with applique ribbons and black Christian Louboutin pumps.
August 29, 2013
3. Lea SeydouxWHAT SHE WORE Seydoux posed in a Louis Vuitton ensemble, pairing a navy-and-white striped long-sleeve shift with a diagonally striped short-sleeved coat with frayed edges. She matched her strappy heels and clutch with her red lip.
