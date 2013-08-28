Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 28, 2013
1. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE At the Paris premiere of Blue Jasmine, Cate Blanchett was breathtaking in a black-and-nude tulle Christopher Kane dress with an intricate cobweb motif and tulle. Her only accessory? Subdued nude pumps.
August 28, 2013
2. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE Bullock color-blocked at the Venice Film Festival Gravity photo call in a bright pink, green and orange Alex Perry dress, styling her look with nude Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
August 28, 2013
3. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE En route to London, Beckham was spotted in a casual-cool jet-setting look, pairing her plaid Etoile Isabel Marant mini skirt with a slouchy sweater, a boxed bag from her namesake line and black Giuseppe Zanotti booties.
Cate Blanchett
