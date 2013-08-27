Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 27, 2013
1. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE At the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Jordana Brewster supported pal Vin Diesel in a summery Three Floor ensemble, pairing a white sleeveless top with a black-and-white printed skirt with a flouncy hem. For accessories, she selected gold jewelry, including a Carla Amorim ring, a black studded minaudiere and Pierre Hardy ankle-strap heels.
August 27, 2013
2. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At the Getaway premiere in Los Angeles, Gomez took to the red carpet in rose-jacquard Vera Wang mini dress with a lace insert and a violet jacquard skirt that peeked through from underneath. Statement Lorraine Schwartz earrings and cap-toe lace Jimmy Choo pumps completed her look.
August 27, 2013
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr was decked top to toe in cobalt blue. She wore an off-shoulder silk Gucci dress with a black Valentino cross-body bag and flat sandals.
August 27, 2013
4. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Collins sparkled in a shimmery silver-and-black striped Rachel Zoe tee with leather sleeves, styling it with a pleated leather skirt and black Brian Atwood pumps.
