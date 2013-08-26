Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 26, 2013
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At the MTV Music Video Awards, Selena Gomez pulled out all the stops in a long-sleeve navy Atelier Versace gown with a studded trim, thigh-high slit and bustier. She styled her look with matching pumps and emerald Lorraine Schwartz danglers.
-
August 26, 2013
2. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE Woodley bared her midriff in a black neoprene crop to and a kaleidoscope printed silk and beaded fringe skirt, both by Emilio Pucci. She kept everything else to a minimum, with a black Chad Ypon cuff and black suede-mesh Casadei pumps.
-
August 26, 2013
3. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson was stunning in a Christian Dior getup: a strapless houndstooth-print top and a draped leather pencil skirt. She accessorized with a beaded choker and bracelets, statement rings and black pointy-toe pumps.
-
August 26, 2013
4. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Collins attended the Oslo premiere of The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones in a long-sleeve nude silk Zuhair Murad dress with black patterned beadwork and black Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
August 26, 2013
5. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift posed in plunging embellished Herve Leger by Max Azria column. Her vampy retro-glam look was completed with select accessories, including drop earrings, bracelets and a cocktail rings.
August 26, 20131 of 5
Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE At the MTV Music Video Awards, Selena Gomez pulled out all the stops in a long-sleeve navy Atelier Versace gown with a studded trim, thigh-high slit and bustier. She styled her look with matching pumps and emerald Lorraine Schwartz danglers.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM