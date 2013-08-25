Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 25, 2013
1. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE At the BeautyCon Kick-Off Party, Sophia Bush went all out in a mixed print ensemble, matching an olive Kelly Wearstler top with black-and-white paneled Parker pants. She stacked silver bangles, carried a silver Clare Vivier clutch and wore black Casadei pumps.
-
August 25, 2013
2. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Collins took on a more subdued look in a moodier floral Dolce & Gabbana dress with velvet bands and lace detailing. She accessorized with black Brian Atwood pumps.
-
August 25, 2013
3. Dita Von TeeseWHAT SHE WORE Dita Von Teese showed some skin in a sexy lace-patterned black Gucci jumpsuit and black Christian Louboutin pumps.
August 25, 2013
Sophia Bush
