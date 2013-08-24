Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 24, 2013
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE In Los Angeles, Taylor Swift went to lunch in a pretty strawberry-print Contrarian New York dress, styling it with an equestrian-style Lauren Merkin cross-body bag and neutral Salvatore Ferragamo wedges.
-
August 24, 2013
2. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson struck a pose at the Heineken US Open Kick-Off Party in a coral DKNY asymmetrical shift that she paired with gold cuff, sparkly danglers and silver metallic Jean-Michel Cazabat pumps.
-
August 24, 2013
3. CiaraWHAT SHE WORE Ciara went monochromatic, with a top-to-toe neutral ensemble by Zara: A sheer blouse and matching mini skirt. She styled her look with beige pumps and gold rings.
-
August 24, 2013
4. Ali LarterWHAT SHE WORE Larter accessorized her flowy red midi dress with a belt, nude clutch and strappy snakeskin heels.
