Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 23, 2013
1. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE At the Heineken US Open Kick-off Party, Molly Sims went casual-chic in a Tibi peachy top tucked into coral tapered trousers. She topped off her ensemble with gold Stella & Dot jewelry and nude pumps.
-
August 23, 2013
2. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Collins turned heads in a custom red-hot Houghton look: A sleeveless Chantilly lace lop and a Chantilly lace skirt with a high-low hem. She styled her look with matching red pumps and Jacob & Co jewelry.
-
August 23, 2013
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley hit the streets of London in a black silk Gerard Darel jumpsuit, complete with a periwinkle-blue Giorgio Armani handbag, Michael Kors watch and ankle-strap heels, and tortoiseshell Miu Miu sunnies.
August 23, 20131 of 3
Molly Sims
WHAT SHE WORE At the Heineken US Open Kick-off Party, Molly Sims went casual-chic in a Tibi peachy top tucked into coral tapered trousers. She topped off her ensemble with gold Stella & Dot jewelry and nude pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM