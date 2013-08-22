Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 22, 2013
1. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE At the America's Got Talent post-show, Heidi Klum stepped onto the red carpet in a plunging crystal-embroidered white Kaufmanfranco shift with a sheer panel. She styled with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and strappy Christian Louboutin heels.
August 22, 2013
2. Tina FeyWHAT SHE WORE Fey worked her curves in a body-hugging two-tone Reed Krakoff dress with printed and perforated detailing. A gold cuff and black Casadei pumps served as her accessories.
August 22, 2013
3. Rosamund PikeWHAT SHE WORE Pike wore an LBD from Marios Schwab with a sheer yoke and sleeves, and black pumps to the Los Angeles premiere of The World’s End.
August 22, 2013
4. Elizabeth HurleyWHAT SHE WORE Hurley graced the red carpet in a slinky green gown with keyhole detailing, pairing it with silver accessories.
August 22, 2013
5. CiaraWHAT SHE WORE Ciara feted the Bebe fall campaign launch in the brand’s faux leather strapless mini, black patent pumps, a solo gold bracelet and stacks of rings.
