Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 21, 2013
1. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE At the Mortal Instruments: City of Bones premiere in Germany, Lily Collins accessorized her black sleeveless Paper London crop top and black floor-length Halston Heritage tulip skirt with a chunky gold chain necklace and gold Movado cuff watch.
August 21, 2013
2. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE Sharapova launched her Sugarpova accessory collection in a black-and-blue mini David Koma dress with leather detailing and a ruffled hem, pairing it with black patent Rupert Sanderson pumps.
August 21, 2013
3. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift broke The Staple Center’s record of most sold-out shows for a solo artist and feted the occasion in Elie Saab separates: An ivory blouse with lace detailing and black shorts. Black peep-toes completed her look.
August 21, 2013
4. Katrina BowdenWHAT SHE WORE Bowden stuck with a summery palette, opting for a pretty mint green lace skater dress and styling it with a white cross-body bag, nude strappy heels and a stack of skinny bangles.
