August 20, 2013
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE At the Drinking Buddies screening in Brooklyn, Olivia Wilde worked it in a sculpted teal J. Mendel dress with cut-outs and a full skirt. An EF Collection bangle and strappy nude Christian Louboutin heels were all she needed to complete the look.
August 20, 2013
2. Rebecca HallWHAT SHE WORE Hall hit the Closed Circuit screening in an off-shoulder navy Celine ensemble, complete with the label’s matching clutch and taupe boots.
August 20, 2013
3. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE At the Blue Jasmine premiere, Blanchett went for a two-tone coral floor-grazing Roksanda Ilincic gown and opted out of accessories.
August 20, 2013
4. Lady GagaWHAT SHE WORE Not one to shy away, Gaga demanded attention in a dramatic Balmain ensemble, which included a plunging long-sleeve top, a purple tulip mini skirt and a gold belt. She accessorized with some shades and sky-high lace-up boots.
