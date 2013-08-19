Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 19, 2013
1. Bella ThorneWHAT SHE WORE At the Imagen Awards, Bella Thorne elevated her black strapless Olima Atelier dress with key accessories: A statement Iossellianim necklace, gold bangles, Pierre Hardy bag and zippered Prada heels with gold accents.
-
August 19, 2013
2. Aubrey PlazaWHAT SHE WORE Plaza shimmered on the red carpet in a sequined strapless Peter Pilotto dress that she paired with yellow Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
August 19, 2013
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo styled her mesh sweater and distressed AG Jeans with a statement cuff, Westward Leaning shades, a handbag with scaly detailing and embroidered coral loafer slippers.
-
August 19, 2013
4. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE Out on the town, Chung flaunted her legs in studded DOMA Leather short shorts, pairing it with a white sleeveless button-down and black Ann Taylor booties and draping a yellow DOMA Leather moto jacket over her shoulders.
-
August 19, 2013
5. LondonCollins' on-trend streak continued in London, picking Brian Atwood leopard print pumps to pair with her all black Stella McCartney ensemble.
August 19, 20131 of 5
Bella Thorne
