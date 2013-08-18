Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 18, 2013
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE At the Drinking Buddies screening, Olivia Wilde dressed accordingly, sprucing up her Bruce Springsteen tee with a black asymmetrical Robert Rodriguez skirt, a Smythson clutch, gold cuff and black pumps.
August 18, 2013
2. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens worked the red carpet in a long-sleeve gold embroidered black Temperley London midi dress that she paired with Anita Ko and Coomi rings, H. Stern earrings, black Edie Parker clutch and Saint Laurent pumps.
August 18, 2013
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntingon-Whiteley stepped out in a pinstripe knotted crop top and matching trousers, a plum shoulder bag and black strappy heels.
Olivia Wilde
