Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 17, 2013
1. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE At the Telemundo’s Premios Tu Mundo Awards, Eva Longoria wowed on the blue carpet in a black long-sleeve sequined Emilio Pucci dress with a point d'esprit back. She accessorized with black Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps.
-
August 17, 2013
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo was snapped out and about in New York City in a red paisley-print Asos dress, styling it with a studded belt, gold cuff, a raspberry duffel, snakeskin flats and Westward Leaning sunnies
-
August 17, 2013
3. Chanel ImanWHAT SHE WORE Iman accessorized her sweet-yet-sexy floral dress that boasted ruffle detailing with delicate drop earrings and metallic strappy heels.
August 17, 20131 of 3
Eva Longoria
WHAT SHE WORE At the Telemundo’s Premios Tu Mundo Awards, Eva Longoria wowed on the blue carpet in a black long-sleeve sequined Emilio Pucci dress with a point d'esprit back. She accessorized with black Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM