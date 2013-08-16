Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 16, 2013
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE At the We're the Millers premiere, Jennifer Aniston stuck to what she knows best: A classic LBD. This time, she spiced things up, accessorizing her Alexander McQueen dress with leather corset belt, a Givenchy clutch and black pumps.
August 16, 2013
2. TorontoCollins hit Toronto's premiere in a demure-yet sexy-long sleeved ivory lace Houghton column with an open back.
August 16, 2013
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum took the plaid to a whole new level in multi-colored bustier-style Rebecca Minkoff dress, proving that the print can be both sweet and sexy. As far as accessories go, she mixed it up with coral pumps.
August 16, 2013
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba styled cuffed jeans with a black V-neck, a bold ultra-violet blazer, Carrera by Jimmy Choo sunnies, a statement belt, two-toned cross-body bag and Louis Vuitton cap-toe pumps.
