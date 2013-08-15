Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 15, 2013
1. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE At the InStyle Summer Soiree, Ashley Madekwe stole the spotlight in a jaw-dropping dandelion-yellow plunging Diane von Furstenberg jumpsuit with minimal ruffle detailing. A vintage Chanel No. 5 belt, Jimmy Choo clutch and black Saint Laurent heels.
August 15, 2013
2. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Aniston broke out the florals at the We're the Millers premiere, wearing a printed sleeveless navy Christian Dior dress and ankle-strap Casadei stilettos.
August 15, 2013
3. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE Hough topped off her orange floor-length Halston Heritage tulip skirt with a textured white Bec & Bridge top, gold Stuart Weitzman clutch and gold jewelry, including a Jennifer Meyer lizard cuff.
August 15, 2013
4. Brittany SnowWHAT SHE WORE Snow feted the InStyle Summer Soiree in a neutral striped peplum Lela Rose dress, styling it with a neon orange Oroton clutch and nude ankle-strap heels.
August 15, 2013
5. Bella ThorneWHAT SHE WORE Thorne decided against sunny dresses and instead, went with a moodier print wrap dress with purple lapels that she paired with an acrylic boxed clutch and dark booties.
