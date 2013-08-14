Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 14, 2013
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE At the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Installation Luncheon, Olivia Wilde dined in a scenic-print-and-striped Clover Canyon dress, matching the accent color with Kelly green Jimmy Choo clutch and platform heels.
-
August 14, 2013
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger elevated her gray-and-yellow plaid strapless Carven midi with nude Stuart Weitzman heels.
-
August 14, 2013
3. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Collins bared her midriff in a Roland Mouret ensemble: A white cut-out collared crop top and a black-and-white pencil skirt. Silver rings and studded Jimmy Choo pumps completed her look.
-
August 14, 2013
4. Taylor SchillingWHAT SHE WORE Schilling piled color on color, pairing her coral Roksanda Ilincic sheath with a blue Edie Parker clutch and hot pink Sophia Webster strappy sandals.
-
August 14, 2013
5. Amber HeardWHAT SHE WORE Heard gave us a glimpse of her abs in white Osman separates: an open-back crop top with a high-low hem and an asymmetric skirt. She accessorized with dainty gold jewelry and nude Casadei pumps.
