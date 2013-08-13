Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 13, 2013
1. Los AngelesAt the film's Los Angeles premiere, the actress kicked it up a notch in a sexy white Cushnie et Ochs midi dress with dramatic cut-outs that exposed skin in all the right areas. A pair of white Giuseppe Zanotti pumps finished the look.
-
August 13, 2013
2. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE At the Lovelace screening, Seyfried wore a metallic polka-dot navy chiffon Gucci ensemble and her beloved strappy Givenchy stilettos.
-
August 13, 2013
3. Lucy HaleWHAT SHE WORE Hale accessorized her Paper London ensemble, which included a sheer geometric patterned top and a black circle skirt, with a boxed clutch and sky-blue ankle-strap pumps.
-
August 13, 2013
4. Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE Rossum stepped out in a blue ceramic print wrap dress from the new Banana Republic x Issa collection. She completed her look with a black Gerard Darel shoulder bag and lace-up booties.
-
August 13, 2013
5. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene hit the Mortal Instruments: City of Bones premiere in an ivory crystal studded Temperley London mini shift dress and nude pumps.
August 13, 2013
