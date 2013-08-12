Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 12, 2013
1. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE At the Teen Choice Awards, Nina Dobrev elected for paint-splattered print J. Mendel separates: A plunging peplum top and matching tailored pants. Diamond Martin Katz earrings, a bright orange Devi Kroell clutch and dark Dolce & Gabbana sandals completed her look.
-
August 12, 2013
2. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez walked the red carpet in a sexy cut-out hunter-green Cushnie et Ochs dress double slits, keeping accessories to a minimum, save for aqua drop earrings and nude Nicholas Kirkwood pumps
-
August 12, 2013
3. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Collins kept all attention on her dramatic palm-tree-print Fausto Puglisi high-low skirt, pairing it with a silk black Houghton top, Anita Ko spike earrings and ankle-strap Brian Atwood pumps.
-
August 12, 2013
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington flaunted her legs in a long-sleeve blush Stella McCartney mini shift embroidered with playful hearts, lips and crystal embellishments. To counter her sweet look, she stepped into an edgy pair of silver studded Christian Louboutin pumps.
August 12, 20131 of 4
Nina Dobrev
WHAT SHE WORE At the Teen Choice Awards, Nina Dobrev elected for paint-splattered print J. Mendel separates: A plunging peplum top and matching tailored pants. Diamond Martin Katz earrings, a bright orange Devi Kroell clutch and dark Dolce & Gabbana sandals completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM