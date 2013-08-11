Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 11, 2013
1. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE On Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Emma Roberts made an appearance in an off-shoulder cream-colored Three Floor dress with a nude panel and scalloped edges. Black pumps complemented the dress’ black accents.
August 11, 2013
2. Amber HeardWHAT SHE WORE Heard worked the red carpet in a sky-blue, black and ivory silk draped Vionnet dress with beaded embellishments.
August 11, 2013
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum committed to an all-over print, choosing a black-and-white striped sheath and matching strappy heels. An orange handbag delivered a generous dose of color.
August 11, 2013
4. Keri RussellWHAT SHE WORE Russell did away with the usual parade of dresses and instead chose to walk the red carpet in a black top with lace panels, black skinnies and black pumps.
