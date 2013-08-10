Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 10, 2013
1. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE At the London world premiere of About Time, Rachel McAdams stunned in a complete Roksanda Ilincic ensemble: A pale lavender long-sleeve top, a matching floor-sweeping skirt and an iridescent belt.
-
August 10, 2013
2. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts accessorized her sweet coral-hued skater dress with a pair of classic black pumps.
-
August 10, 2013
3. Mary-Kate and Ashley OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Mary-Kate elevated her dark skinnies and gray tee ensemble with a long black blazer and black pointy-toe pumps at the Bik Bok launch in Oslo. Ashley was outfitted in all black, but amped it up with a graphic print scarf and pretty pink strappy pointy-toe pumps.
August 10, 20131 of 3
