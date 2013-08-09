Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 9, 2013
1. Miley CyrusWHAT SHE WORE At the Los Angeles premiere of Paranoia, Miley Cyrus opted for a more ladylike look, but held onto her edge with a color-block perforated leather Proenza Schouler dress, styling it with select gold jewelry, whiteChanel bag and white pumps.
-
August 9, 2013
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie styled her long-sleeve floral Antonio Berardi dress with white pumps.
-
August 9, 2013
3. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell gave her pretty iris-embroidered cap-sleeved Temperley London sheath some edge with a pair of heel-studded ankle-strap sandals.
August 9, 20131 of 3
Miley Cyrus
WHAT SHE WORE At the Los Angeles premiere of Paranoia, Miley Cyrus opted for a more ladylike look, but held onto her edge with a color-block perforated leather Proenza Schouler dress, styling it with select gold jewelry, whiteChanel bag and white pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM