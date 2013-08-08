Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 8, 2013
1. New YorkOn Good Morning America, Collins promoted her film in a pretty white pleated Valentino dress with a black lace hem. She accessorized with black and nude lace Jimmy Choos, Dana Rebecca Designs studs, and a diamond Jacob & Co. cocktail ring.
August 8, 2013
2. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried opted for Andrew Gn separates: A pale-blue blouse with a black tie and red-striped black shorts. She stepped into her beloved ankle-strap Givenchy stilettos to complete the look.
August 8, 2013
3. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon elevated her cuffed jeans-and-tee combo with accessories, including a skinny red belt, matching red pumps, gold jewelry and a Louis Vuitton tote.
August 8, 2013
4. Amber HeardWHAT SHE WORE For her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Heard showed off her legs in a tan-and-black skirt with a thigh-high slit, a black bodysuit and belt, all by Michael Kors. Her accessories include jewelry by EF Collection and Dana Rebecca Designs.
August 8, 2013
5. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum looked sharp in a black-and-white asymmetrical Thomas Wylde blazer, tailored ankle-grazing The Row pants and black Saint Laurent pumps and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
