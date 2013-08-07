Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 7, 2013
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE At the Ralph Lauren Girls Fashion Show in the Hamptons, Jessica Alba dressed to the nines in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren: A Black Label polka dot dress, denim jacket, a statement cuff, a two-toned carryall and platform cork sandals.
August 7, 2013
2. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE Hough hit the red carpet at the Paradise premiere in an ivory tuxedo-inspired Moschino dress, pairing it with a black Edie Parker and triple-ankle-strap black satin Stuart Weitzman pumps.
August 7, 2013
3. Michelle DockeryWHAT SHE WORE Dockery color-blocked in a black-and-beige Elie Saab shorts suit, pairing it with a black Ann Taylor top and black Jean-Michel Cazabat pumps.
August 7, 2013
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum glammed up her snakeskin-print Marie France Van Damme maxi with a statement necklace. For accessories, she kept it low-key with a black bag and no-fuss sandals.
August 7, 2013
5. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz added some drama to her all-black ensemble with a cross embroidered McQ bomber and Mary Janes.
