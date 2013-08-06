Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 6, 2013
1. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE At the Los Angeles premiere of Lovelace, Amanda Seyfried stunned in a bronze one-of-a-kind embroidered racerback Gucci dress with a snakeskin effect, pairing it with Graziela Gems earrings and black Givenchy heels.
August 6, 2013
2. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly glided on the red carpet at The Butler premiere in a flowy one-shoulder print Sophie Theallet that she paired with Irene Neuwirth jewelry.
August 6, 2013
3. New YorkAll eyes were on Collins while on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, thanks to her bright yellow body-hugging Versace dress that she styled with dark ankle-strap Casadei pumps.
August 6, 2013
4. Bella ThorneWHAT SHE WORE Thorne styled her pretty pink floral-and-striped Blumarine dress with apple-green suede Bionda Castana heels.
August 6, 2013
5. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz donned a kick-ass striped Viktor & Rolf suit, offsetting it with a crisp button-down and Mary Jane pumps.
Amanda Seyfried
