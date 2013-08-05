Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 5, 2013
1. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE At the 2013 Global Gift Gala, Eva Longoria shimmered in a sleeveless embellished gold Reem Acra column and diamond jewelry.
August 5, 2013
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington stood out in a red-and-white mixed print Giambattista Valli dress. She kept her accessories neutral, with taupe pumps and a gray clutch.
August 5, 2013
3. Jessica PareWHAT SHE WORE Not one to shy away from color, Pare wore a brilliant ultra-violet Roland Mouret sheath dress, topping it off with statement silver earrings and black polka dot pumps.
August 5, 2013
4. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried promoted Lovelace in a minimalist two-piece white Stella McCartney set: A long-sleeve top and high-waisted shorts. Instead of bold footwear, she stuck with classic dark pumps.
August 5, 2013
5. Gemma ArtertonWHAT SHE WORE At the Audi Polo Challenge, Arterton dressed for the day in a flirty bow-topped navy Burberry frock, complete with a leather cross-body bag and nude T-strap pumps.
